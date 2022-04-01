RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Election officials across North Carolina are testing ballot-reading machines as part of the process to ensure the vote count is accurate for the May 17 primary.

It’s a requirement that every machine in all the state’s 100 counties undergo “logic and accuracy” testing before every election.

During this process, test ballots that are hand-marked and ballots that are filled out by ballot-marking devices are counted by the tabulators to make sure the results the machines produce are correct.

“The results have to be 100 percent accurate,” said Jacqueline Cameron, IT project manager for the Wake County Board of Elections. “And, if not, (the machine) gets pulled and we look to see what happened and then we’ll start all over again.”

Tabulators that pass the tests receive a tamper-proof security sticker before they’re sent to the various precincts.

It’s part of a series of steps election officials undertake in the leadup to an election.

Later this month, they’ll also take part in a mock election event which will simulate what happens on the night of the primary when they submit results to the state to be reported to the public.

“I call it a stress test because we’re stressing the system to make sure there’s not any issues, especially when you have lots of results to upload,” said Cameron. “The process works. It’s proven.”

Gary Sims, the county’s elections director, has worked in elections for 23 years. He said while misinformation and disinformation have always been present, he’s never seen it on the level that he does now.

“People are getting that information from inaccurate sources. And, absolutely, (I receive) calls every single day,” he said. “It’s always been out there but not to this scale.”

He said it’s essentially become another job for people like him to combat that misinformation. The State Board of Elections even established a website dedicated to that effort: https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation

An Axios-Momentive poll released earlier this year found only 55 percent of people believe President Joe Biden legitimately won the election despite no evidence of widespread fraud occurring.

A separate poll conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst shortly before that found 71 percent of Republicans view Biden’s win as illegitimate. Former President Donald Trump has continued to make unproven claims of widespread fraud since the 2020 election.

“That’s the biggest thing is trying to get the correct information out there to the public, the accurate information,” Sims said. “Harassing us is not going to do anything because we have to operate within the laws here in North Carolina.”