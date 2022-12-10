GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank robbery and arson suspect was taken into custody in Greensboro on Lees Chapel Road on Friday night after a standoff with police.

FOX 8 is told the incident started shortly before 6 p.m. when officers were serving a warrant in the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road.

The suspect, later identified as Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney, 27, of Greensboro, was taken into custody around 9:40 p.m. after being barricaded in a home for nearly four hours.

Lee’s Chapel Road between Yanceyville Road and White Chapel Way was closed in both directions but is now reopen, Greensboro police say.

There are no reports of injuries.

Greensboro police connected Haney to the robbery of a Truist bank on North Elm Street on Friday, the robbery of a Wells Fargo on Thursday and the arson at a Family Dollar on Sunday on East Cone Boulevard.

Charges against Haney are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.