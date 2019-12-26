Bank robbery suspect, 66, has change of heart, returns money to teller, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officials with the Wilmington Police Department said a 66-year-old suspect had a change of heart during a bank robbery Thursday morning.

One suspect is in custody following an attempted bank robbery in Wilmington Thursday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department. (Source: WECT)

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo off Military Cutoff Road near the Mayfaire Town Center shortly before noon.

Linda Thompson, a spokeswoman for the police department, said the man entered the bank and handed a teller a note, demanding money. No weapon was displayed.

Once the man received the money, he went to another teller at the bank and gave the money back and told them to call the police.

Employees and customers were evacuated from the bank and a short time later, the man exited the building and was taken into custody without incident.

Thompson declined to release the suspect’s name and said charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.

