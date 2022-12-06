MOORE COUNTY, N.C.(WNCN) — A Baptist disaster relief team is cooking thousands of meals for families in Moore County who are still without power.

Nearly 30 volunteers with the “North Carolina Baptists on Mission” are serving up more than three-thousand meals today as families wait for their power to be restored. Those meals consist of beef stew, peaches, and green beans among other items.

“We made the call yesterday and they came yesterday. Being closer to a big city helps get some volunteers here,” said Tom Bean, disaster relief director for NC Baptists on Mission.

Ginger Vick and her husband made the one hour drive from Albemarle to be here…less than 24 hours after he was in the hospital because of a mini-stroke.

“When he got out, we got a good report, just some medication needed to be taken, we said ‘we’re going,'” Vick said.

The Vicks and several of these volunteers have traveled to several states to help people in crisis but Ginger says with this one happening so close to home, they’re glad to lend a hand in helping people get back on their feet. She believes it’s her mission from God.

“He wants us to reach out to people and serve them,” Vick said.

The group says it’s prepared to stay here and help as long as they’re needed.

County officials say you can pick up those hot meals Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at three locations:

-Hillcrest Sports Complex

-Southern Pines Fire Station 82

-a drive-through pickup spot at 503 North Sandhills Boulevard in Aberdeen.