GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bishop William J. Barber held a press conference on Friday just days after he was kicked out of a Greenville movie theater over a seating issue, something the theater chain has since apologized for happening.

The press conference was held at 11:30 a.m. at Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville. He encouraged people with disabilities to join the press conference.

(Raw video: Friday’s press conference/WNCT video)

He spoke in detail about the situation that occurred at AMC Firetower 12 in Greenville on December 26. Barber, 60, is the minister of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Goldsboro and a social activist who once served as the chair of the North Carolina NAACP.

He was at the theatre with his 90-year-old mother to see “The Color Purple.” Management told him that he would not be allowed to use his own chair to sit and watch the movie in the marked handicapped section of the theater.

Barber did not leave and management called for officers with the Greenville Police Department to have him removed from the building.

Barber said what started as a normal day at the movies the day after Christmas turned into a fight for justice and equality for people with disabilities. He also said the theater broke federal law and acted wrongfully when escalating the situation.

“I know that if I cannot sit in my chair in a theater in Greenville, North Carolina …. that there are thousands of other people who will be excluded from public spaces in this nation,” Barber said.

“Title three (of the Americans With Disabilities Act) prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability. In the activities of places of public accommodation. Businesses that are generally open to the public and that fall into one of twelve categories: restaurants, movie theaters, schools, daycare facilities. Recreation facility. Doctors offices. And require newly constructed or altered places of public accommodation. This is what the law says.”

Barber said the situation didn’t stop when he agreed to leave the theater. He said he has video of members of the theater taunting him and waiving goodbye.

“And then I’m not releasing it today. But we have the film of one of them as my driver helped me get in the car. Taunting like this. As though you had accomplished something,” Barber said.

On Wednesday, the chief executive of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Adam Aron, reached out to Barber to apologize for the incident. He said he planned a meeting in Greenville next week with Barber.

Barber also said he has retained legal counsel but does not wish to pursue that route. Instead, he said he was hopeful the meeting with Aron would clear things up. Barber said more specifics of that meeting would be released at a later date.

(Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)



(Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

(Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

(Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

(Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

Photo by Shannon Baker

Rev. William Barber II (Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

Photo by Shannon Baker

Greenville city officials along with disabled people who were encouraged to stand with Barber were also at Friday’s press conference.

“It’s important for me to be here but also being a representative of Greenville. And the fact that this happened in our city, it brings to light so many different issues,” said Portia Willis, a member of the Greenville City Council.

One of Barber’s organizers, Rubye Harris, is a Greenville resident who has worked with him on various projects and campaigns since 2015. She had an emotional response when she learned of the situation earlier this week.

Harris suffers from Lupis, degenerative disc disease and fibromyalgia. She also walks with a cane.

“It kinda hurt my feelings that he had to come here today to do this,” Harris said. “But I was glad that he came in peace, he did what he had to do. He made a statement for all people with a disability, for all people who might need help or access getting into a movie theatre that they need to be heard.”

On Thursday, the North Carolina NAACP issued a statement over the matter and has started a petition for people to sign. Their statement read:

“NAACP North Carolina stands in solidarity with Rev. William Barber II who was unjustly escorted out of the AMC Fire Tower 12 Theater simply for needing to use his own chair in the handicapped seating area to enjoy a movie.

“NAACP North Carolina joins the Pitt County Branch in underscoring the urgent need for change. This incident serves as a powerful reminder that we must create spaces that are inclusive, fair, and respectful of the rights of every individual. Discrimination based on physical abilities has no place in our society, and we must take decisive action to address this issue.

“While AMC has issued an apology, there is an urgent need for concrete steps to ensure accessibility in all AMC theaters across the nation. The NAACP stands united in our calls for accessibility and justice.”