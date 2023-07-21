NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday was a day for New Bern police and firefighters to save lives, in a different way.

Thursday was the annual Battle of the Badges, the city’s annual blood drive. Since 7:30 a.m., people came into the Knights of Columbus building to donate blood to save lives and cast their votes.

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

“One thing you’ll find about fire and police, it’s a brotherhood,” said New Bern Fire Chief Robert Boyd. “It’s family. But even in families, it’s always a competition.”

Boyd said he’s been in the competition since its beginning and said it’s a way to drum up blood donation numbers.

“We were trying to figure out ways to increase the numbers. So we got together, police and fire, and made a competition out of it,” Boyd said.

New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said it’s his third time in the battle. He said he was proud to see the community come out.

“This is without a doubt the biggest one yet,” Gallagher said. “I see friends of police and firefighters, I see wives and husbands, I see neighbors and friends and I see people that just want to be part of the solution.”

One donor, John Lloyd, said he was just happy to give back.

“The need is great and I like doing it,” Lloyd said. “It gives me a warm fuzzy, but they do a great job of not only taking the blood but letting you know where it goes.”

“I’m on the app, so a month or two from now, I’ll get an email saying your blood was sent to Charlotte, Charleston, you know, Atlanta. It’s helping people,” said John Bruno.

Kristin Willis, the senior account manager of donor recruitment for the American Red Cross, was optimistic they could increase their blood donation totals from last year.

“Last year, we collected 216 pints, this year we’re really hoping to collect 235 pints,” Willis said.

While bragging rights are a great prize, helping people across the area and beyond is the best prize of all.

“One of the things in emergency services, we see trauma and need for blood every day,” Boyd said. “It’s about giving back and this is a great way to give back to the community.”

The final tally for Thursday was expected to be determined later. If you missed your chance to donate, the American Red Cross said donations Friday will still count.

An official winner in the Battle of the Badges will be announced on Monday.