Beach parking, short-term rentals open in North Topsail Beach; restrictions lifted at Kure Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – North Topsail Beach reopened public parking lots at 7 a.m. on Friday.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, North Topsail Beach Mayor Joann McDermon has decided to amend the town’s State of Emergency which allowed the lots to reopen. Short-term rentals will also resume on Saturday.

County-owned Beach Access 1 at 1795 New River Inlet Road and Beach Access 2 at 2950 Island Drive will also be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

According to a press release, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners are “pleased to promote free parking at all of the County-owned parking facilities in North Topsail Beach.”

Over in Kure Beach, restrictions have been lifted.

During Wednesday afternoon’s town council meeting, leaders voted to lift beach restrictions for the beach.

On Friday at 5 p.m., all beach activities will be allowed in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines on social distancing, and no groups larger than 10 people will be allowed.

Public restrooms will remain closed.

Leaders also voted to change parking regulations.

The following parking restrictions will take place:

Parking on Atlantic Avenue will only be open for handicapped spaces.

K Avenue will remain for those with town-issued decals.

Parking near restaurants will only be allowed for curbside service.

Marked spaces on Ft. Fisher Blvd will become open parking.

Based on the governor’s current timeline, short term rentals and hotels are expected to be open Friday, May 22.

Kure Beach leaders opened beach accesses on April 27.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: