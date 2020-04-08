Beachgoers could face $650 fine for violating Wrightsville Beach’s emergency order

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Stepping onto the shore at Wrightsville Beach could cost you up to $650, WWAY reports.

The town recently upped the penalty for violating a ban on visiting public beaches after the New Hanover County shut down public beaches.

Violations initially carried only a misdemeanor charge with a $150 fine.

Now, town leaders have added a possible $500 fine.

It’s up to officers to decide whether violates should get the misdemeanor charges and $150 fine, the $500 fine or both. The combination would carry a fine of $650 and a misdemeanor charge.

Over the weekend, 18 people were charged with violating the order in Wrightsville Beach.

