SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Surf City reported a drowning that happened Wednesday morning.

The Surf City Fire Department responded to a call about a drowning in the 200 block of North Shore Drive. Bystanders were helping the victim and administering CPR when the rescue team arrived. The rescue team took over CPR efforts and started their medical assessment.

Pender EMS and Fire assisted the Surf City Fire Department in giving the victim advanced life support. Raymond O’Bryant Whitfield, 43, of Rose Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson was still urging people to practice caution in and around the water, even on bright and sunny days like Thursday.

“Even when the ocean is calm, sometimes people have problems in the water,” Wilson said.

With yellow flags flying on Wednesday, Wilson said Whitfield and his friend decided to take an early-morning dip.

“What we’re being told by the bystanders, they were on the beach, they were actually all together … they lost sight of him for a little while,” Wilson said of Whitfield. “And they were … they found him kind of in the shallower end of the ocean.”

Officials said Whitfield’s friend rescued him and began CPR until paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, they were unable to save Whitfield’s life.

WNCT reached out to several towns along the Crystal Coast area about the number of water rescue calls they’ve responded to so far this year. Surf City officials say they’ve had around 18. In Emerald Isle, they’ve had 51 and Atlantic Beach has had over 60.

Beachgoers in Surf City said they are keeping themselves safe in the water.

“Definitely been telling the kids and being aware of undertows … if they drift too far, and they can’t swim back. That’s a sign to come in for a while and take a rest,” said Heather Olson, who was visiting from Raleigh