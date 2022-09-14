Cheri Beasley, left and Ted Budd, right, make speeches following their wins in the primary election.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The tight race for who will take the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Senator Richard Burr is set to get amped up even further with an October 7 debate.

The two candidates on the ballot, Republican congressman Ted Budd and Democratic former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley have officially announced their intent to hit the stage in the debate that will be sponsored by Spectrum News.

Budd agreed to the debate on Sunday. His announcement came after Beasley’s campaign slammed Budd for “flat out refusing to debate” in a proposed event sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters, which historically had sponsored the debate.

In response to Beasley’s team, a senior advisor to Budd, Jonathan Felts said, “Last Wednesday, we accepted the Spectrum News invitation to debate and were perfectly willing to negotiate on dates. However, when the Beasley campaign blatantly lied to the press this past Friday, it was clear the Beasley team was not negotiating in good faith.”

“We refused to negotiate additional dates with the Beasley campaign after their unethical actions, but continued to be willing to honor our commitment to debate on the dates we had previously offered,” Felts continued.

Beasley’s campaign announced her intent to participate on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are glad the Beasley campaign capitulated today and look forward to Cheri Beasley explaining why she keeps embracing Joe Biden’s reckless spending policies that are driving up inflation and crushing family budgets across NC,” Felts added.