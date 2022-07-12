RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cheri Beasley’s Twitter account tells the story. It highlights 7.42 million dollars raised in the second quarter of this year. 93 percent of those contributions were 100 dollars or less and came from all 100 of North Carolina’s counties. It’s a record haul, besting previous senate races for both parties.

“Small dollar donations are good indications of political support, because if you’re going to write a 25-dollar check or a 50-dollar check you’re also likely to vote for that person,” said David McLennan, political science professor at Meredith College.

Once all major democratic senate candidates dropped out of the primary, Beasley was able to focus on the fall campaign much earlier than republican congressman Ted Budd, who won his long-fought primary in May.

“That’s important because we know that the Budd campaign almost immediately after the primary ended for him turned his sights on Cheri Beasley, so you see Republican outside spending groups and Budd attacking Beasley. Beasley has money now,” said McLennan.

Beasley’s campaign more than doubled its first quarter fundraising. She has consistently appeared in television ads, including the latest where she calls out both parties.



Budd’s campaign told CBS 17 they have not yet released their own second quarter numbers, but the deadline to report them to the Federal Elections Commission is Friday.

“I think we need to be careful to not make too much of Beasley’s fundraising until we see Budd’s fundraising,” said McLennan.