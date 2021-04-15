Beauty gone bad: NC woman suffers painful experience after brow, lash service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Chartrese Edwards and her 10-year-old daughter, Taraji, went to their local salon for some primping in preparation for their “Mommy and Me” vacation to San Diego, California.

Chartrese had been to the salon before, had eyelashes put on before, but this was her first experience trying eyebrow tinting.

Within hours the area around her eyebrow and eyelids became red, inflamed, and painful. She and her daughter had to cut their trip short after a local California hospital told her to see her primary care physician. So Chartrese and Taraji returned to Charlotte.

But still, after visiting her doctor several days later, she hadn’t improved and the eyelashes were not coming off. After a futile trip to the ER, it was a local esthetician who removed the lashes.

Dr. Elizabeth Rostan, MD, Mid-Charlotte Dermatology told us “the dye that’s used can sometimes cause an allergy called a contact allergy that can cause redness, swelling and itching” adding, after looking at pictures of Chartrese, “it looks like what your patient has here.”

Rostan explained that the difficulty in removing the lashes may be related to the swelling in her eyelid from the reaction to the eyebrow tint and that swelling is folding over ends of eyelashes.

​The bottom line, according to Rostan, is “in general ​all these products are ​very ​safe but like any other cosmetic, an allergy is possible​ to one of the ingredients in the product​.”

FOX 46 has spoken to a salon owner who says they have never had a client experience such a reaction to eyebrow tinting or eyelashes.