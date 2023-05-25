RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The beer industry is booming in North Carolina.

According to the Beer Serves America report, the beer industry has a $12.8 billion economic impact in North Carolina and generates $1.8 billion in tax revenue.

The report also states the industry employees more than 75,000 North Carolinians.

The report comes out every two years.

Brian Crawford is the President and CEO of the Beer Institute, which partnered with National Beer Wholesalers Association on the report. He said the jobs the industry’s job range from brewers, to farmers, to bottle and can manufacturers.

“So, there’s sort of an endless amount of jobs,” Crawford said. “There are a lot of hands that touch the beer before you get to enjoy it.”

According to The Beer Institute, in 2020 North Carolina had 491 permitted breweries recognized by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, growing to 578 in 2022.

Sarah Suttle is the taproom manager at Crank Arm Brewing Company in Raleigh and is an eyewitness to the industry’s growth. Crank Arm Brewing Company opened almost 10 years ago.

“Back in the day you used to just come here, park here, come to Crank Arm and then leave,” Suttle said. “Now if you park here, you can travel to other spots.”

Suttle said the brewery has 19-20 beers on tap. She said about 35 percent of the beer they brew is sold in house and 65 percent is sold at bars, restaurants and bottle shops around the Triangle.

Tap Yard is one of Raleigh’s newest beer gardens that opened in late March. It focuses specifically on North Carolina Beers. The owner, Zach Medford, is proud to serve dozens of local beers.

“The beer industry in Raleigh, in North Carolina as a whole, is huge,” Medford said. “We have people that come in from across the state looking for very specific North Carolina beers. We’re able to get so many different cool things, put them on tap. We always keep it fresh. There’s always something cool and creative coming out of North Carolina.”

Suttle said collaboration amongst breweries is one of the secret industry’s success.

“We can all make the same style of a beer, but it’ll taste 10 different ways, and I think there’s room for everybody,” Suttle said.

She said for example, Crank Arm collaborated with Raleigh Brewing and Trophy Brewing for an IPA called Plays Well With Others.