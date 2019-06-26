Beer, wine sales now legal at NC college stadiums

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Wednesday that will allow beer and wine to be sold at college stadiums across North Carolina.

Read House Bill 389

Lawmakers sent the bill to Cooper on June 19 after the House voted 88-25 to approve the Senate version of the bill.

Cooper had not previously said whether he was in favor of the bill or not.

Trustees of each public college and university would have the choice of whether to authorize sales.

Supporters of the bill said it gives universities an additional source of revenue and greater control to curb unsafe drinking habits. Opponents worried that it would create a disruptive atmosphere at athletic events and exacerbate drinking problems.