Beloved NC teacher ID'd as man who drowned in rip current at NC beach Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Ernest Foster Jr., 38, went to Pine Knoll Shores to spend the holiday weekend with his family.

"[He said] 'Oh I’m going to take my family to the beach,' and that’s literally our last conversation, like what we were doing," friend and fellow Smith High teacher Bernard Mack said.

Pine Knoll Shores police say the red flags were flying when Foster got caught in a rip current Sunday.

Three children who were in the water with him were rescued, but Foster didn't make it despite life-saving efforts.

"He does have children," Mack said. "They’re in between the ages of 3 and 7."

Guilford County Schools says Foster was a science teacher at Smith High School for four years.

"Great guy, very personable, well-liked, and well-respected," Principal Donevin Hoskins said. "He had an energy about him, kids kind of gravitated to him."

He left Smith High in March to pursue a new opportunity at Clemmons Middle according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. He was an 8th-grade science teacher there.

"We missed him when he left, and obviously really devastated to hear this news," said Hoskins.

Now the Smith High community is facing the reality that he's not just gone from the school, he's gone forever.

"The negative truth is he’s gone, and he’s not coming back and that’s painful for myself and for my students," Mack said. "It's a lot to deal with, my students are devastated."

Mack said he was not just a coworker, he was a friend.

"He’s a really good colleague inside school, but a better friend outside."

He describes him as someone students looked up to.

"He was like a father figure to a lot of students and definitely a close friend to people like myself so it hurts a lot," said Mack.

Hoskins said the students are going to set up a memorial for Foster at Smith High.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools sent the following statement:

We are saddened to learn of his passing and are keeping his family and students in our thoughts. We have made counselors available if students or coworkers need it this week."

Grief counselors are also on hand at Smith High.

