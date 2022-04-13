GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Ben Shapiro, a Conservative media host, political commentator and columnist, spoke at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro on Monday and found another way to exercise his right to free speech.

Shapiro spoke at an event called “Men Cannot Be Women” hosted by UNCG’s Young America’s Foundation (YAF). While taking audience questions, a student took personal shots at him, his wife and his viewpoints, Nexstar Media Wire and The Hill reported.

The student, who only identified himself as a physicist and mathematician, told him he was qualified to challenge Shapiro on his speech and called Shapiro out for what he felt was “old data”.

“So, I think I’m pretty qualified to say that most of what you’re saying is based on old data,” the student said in the video. “Like, for example, gender identity disorder. That’s a DSM4 (diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders), bro. We use a DSM5 now.”

To which Shapiro replied, “I literally cited the DSM5 in the speech, and it’s called gender dysphoria.”

DSM5 is a resource used by health care professionals in the U.S. to classify and diagnose mental disorders, the American Psychiatric Association said.

In 2010, Shapiro said homosexuality should be listed as a mental illness. He has also made other similar comments in reference to transgender individuals.

The exchange between the student and Shapiro continued, including the student calling Shapiro a ‘bozo’ and making degrading comments about the relationship Shapiro has with his wife.

Shapiro allowed the student to finish before addressing his remarks.

“Let me just say, the nice thing about having several small children is I don’t feel the necessity of having my masculinity challenged by someone like you,” he said.

It caused the student to stand in an uproar again and argue with Shapiro over the Western framework when it comes to gender identity and LGBT matters.

Following the event, Nexstar Media Wire and The Hill reported a statement from UNCG media relations director Eden Boss about the altercations at the event.

“At UNC Greensboro (UNCG), we support free speech and social discourse,” Boss said in an email. “As a public university, we cannot regulate free expression on the basis of content, whether we agree or disagree.”

The Hill’s request for comment from Shapiro has not yet been returned.

The Hill, Nexstar Media Wire and Natalie Prieb contributed to this article.