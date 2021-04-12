Bicycle and pedestrian planning grants now open for NC cities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking applications for bicycle and pedestrian planning grants.

The program provides funding for cities across North Carolina to develop complete bike and walking plans.

NCDOT said all North Carolina municipalities are eligible to apply for the plan. The following options are also available:

Counties with populations of less than 50,000 may apply for a bicycle or pedestrian plan.

Smaller municipalities with populations of less than 10,000 can also apply to develop combined bicycle and pedestrian plans.

Municipalities with a population of less than 5,000 may apply for a Project Acceleration Plan – an abbreviated plan primarily focusing on priority project identification and implementation.

Municipalities (and counties with populations of less than 50,000) with a bicycle or pedestrian plan may also apply to update their plan if it is at least five years old.

The deadline to apply for a grant is June 30.

Those who receive the grant will be notified by September.

