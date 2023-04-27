RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It may soon look and feel like the presidential election is this coming November as opposed to 2024.

President Biden’s announcement this week that he will again run for office gives Democrats confidence that he will be their nominee.

While Republicans fight it out in their primary, Biden is already fighting it out on the airwaves. Within two days the political action committee, Priorities USA, and the Biden campaign secured major television ad buys some 18 months before the general election.

In the Biden for President ad the narrator is heard saying, “Joe Biden is running for reelection to make certain that the sun will not set on this flag. The promise of American democracy will not break.”

For those of us old enough to remember, the tone may remind you of another election.

“It’s morning again in America. And under the leadership of President Reagan our country is prouder and stronger,” was the slogan that helped win Ronald Reagan another term.

Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer said there’s a reason Democrat Joe Biden is borrowing from the Reagan playbook.

“It set a tone of ‘this is where we were four years ago this is where we are now, Why do you want to go back to where we were in the bad old days?’ And, I think particularly for the Biden campaign’s ad, it is harkening that kind of feel and tone,” Bitzer said.

While he acknowledges that we are significantly out from November of 2024, he said, “this country has become so evenly divided that indeed the earlier you start the more foundation you build a narrative to then go into a competitive general election campaign.”

It’s a strategy that focuses on Biden’s record and any perceived threat to democracy post January 6th 2021. The Biden campaign and Priorities USA are making ad buys in the most important states for both parties.

These states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“This kind of focus on six battleground states makes sense because if you add those six up and combine them to the base of both the Democratic and the Republican party base states, you’ve got the 270 electoral votes. And so, if they come in kind of a package dynamic, I think Biden again is trying to lay the groundwork in what will be those competitive battleground states,” said Bitzer.

Not on the list is the purple state of North Carolina. Often seen as a toss-up, but one that Republicans have carried in all but one of the last eleven presidential races.

“North Carolina is in the category of battleground states, but it isn’t getting the early love from the Biden campaign. We will have to wait and see. I have to think they will be campaigning and putting a lot of infrastructure into this state,” said Bitzer.