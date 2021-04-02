Biden infrastructure plan includes Amtrak service from NC mountains to coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – More direct train service between Raleigh and Richmond and passenger service to Asheville and Wilmington are included in Amtrak’s plan for $80 billion in federal dollars, proposed as part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan announced this week.

The Charlotte Observer reports Amtrak, which would receive the money, released its plan for enhanced and new services across the nation.

The plan includes the Raleigh-to-Richmond line, as well as new routes to Wilmington and Asheville and new service from Charlotte to Greenville, South Carolina, Atlanta and beyond.

Asheville hasn’t had passenger rail service since 1975. The service to Asheville would connect at Salisbury and would not continue past Asheville, according to an Amtrak map.

Service to Wilmington would come out of Raleigh and would terminate in Wilmington, the map shows.