RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — By the end of the 2019-2020 school year, more than half of North Carolina college students graduated with some kind of student loan debt. Their average debt was $29,681, according the Institute of College Access and Success.

In all, the Education Data Initiative says 1.3 million borrowers in the state owe a combined $49.2 billion in student loan debt. Students averaged $37,721 each in debt.

Some of those students may soon get relief. On Tuesday, the White House announced a new plan to forgive student debt for some low to middle income borrowers.

Under the plan, the Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education. Non-Pell grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education would receive $10,000 in debt cancellation.

Borrowers are eligible for relief if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples.

The administration is also extending the pause on federal student loan repayment will through Dec. 31. Payment will resume in Jan. 2023.

The Institute of College Access and Success reports 26 percent of college graduated in the state had nonfederal loans. Of those students, nine percent had private student debt. The White House’s plan does not provide relief for private loans.

Below are student debt figures, according to the Institute of College Access and Success, for some of the Triangle’s colleges:

Duke University:

Average debt for graduates: $24,219

% of graduated with debt: 30%

North Carolina Central University

Average debt for graduates: $44,312

% of graduated with debt: 91%

NC State

Average debt for graduates: $25,317

% of graduated with debt: 48%

UNC Chapel Hill