Biden to pick NC regulator Michael Regan to lead EPA, AP reports

WASHINGTON (AP/WNCN) — President-elect Biden to pick North Carolina regulator Michael Regan to lead Environmental Protection Agency, the AP reports.
Regan, 44, would be the first Black man to run the EPA, the Washington Post reports.
Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Regan to lead the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in 2017.
CBS 17 will update this story.
