MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The last day of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament ended with uncertainity.

Sensation battled for over six hours to land a blue marlin. When it was brought to the scale after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, there was controversey about it.

For now, Sushi, Chasin’ A and C-Student maintain the top three spots on the leaderboard.

Charlie Pereira, the captain of Sushi (Big Rock photo)

Leaderboard

Sushi, 484.5 pounds* Chasin’ A, 479.8 pounds* C-Student, 470.2 pounds* Sea Toy, 463.7 pounds Dun-Rite, 425.3 pounds Predator 459.0 pounds Sea Wolf, 408.1 pounds

* Top three boats get the overall prize money.

1208 a.m.

The blue marlin Sensation caught is under review due to at least one possible shark bite on it. WNCT’s Garrett Short reports that International Game Fish Association rules indicate a catch would be disqualified if that was the case.

It was announced the committee would not render a decision Saturday night and will, instead, make its decision on Sunday. Short also reports the unofficial weight of the blue marlin was 619.4 pounds.

It was not clear when Sunday the announcement would be made. For now, Sushi maintains the lead until a decision is made.

If Sensation is declared the winner, it would not only get the top prize but would also get the Fabulous Fisherman prize of $739,500 for the first fish over 500 pounds.

The Sensation team was allowed to have pictures taken with its blue marlin. The placeboard that indicates the boat, captain, angler and date initially did not have the weight written on it when the photos were first taken.

Sensation crew with its blue marlin (Garrett Short, WNCT photo)

11:31 p.m.

The blue marlin brought in by Sensation may have been bitten twice by a shark. Officials are going over the rules. The video stream provided over Facebook and YouTube has also gone out. We’re attempting to get an update.

11 p.m.

Big Rock TV is live as we await the arrival of Sensation with its blue marlin to weigh at Big Rock Landing.

8:45 p.m.

After about six hours, Sensation has boated its blue marlin and is returning to Big Rock Landing to be weighed. It will be weighed around 11:15 p.m. You can see the results here at that time.

6:52 p.m.

The Big Rock TV show has finished its broadcast for now with Sensation still battling the fish it hooked up around 2:15 p.m. The broadcast will resume once news has been released about the Sensation’s status. If Sensation boats a blue marlin, it will return to broadcasting. Officials said lights will be provided at Big Rock Landing so the weigh-in can be viewed.

3:19 p.m.

3:17 p.m.

The boat Sensation has been fighting a blue marlin since just after 2 p.m. It is the last boat on the water still fishing.

2:09 p.m.

We’ve got less than an hour to go at the Big Rock. Outside of Thursday, when no fish were caught, we’ve had several blue marlin caught within the last hour, including one boated at 2:59 p.m. and another after 3 p.m. We’ll see if someone strikes it big again.

12:18 p.m.

Lots of fishing and hookups but no blue boated yet. Fishing continues until 3 p.m.

9:17 a.m.

Whitecaps had the first catch and release on the final day. That nets them $5,000.

8:27 a.m.

The final day of fishing sees 263 of 271 boats listed as being on the water today, according to the tournament’s Facebook page.

8:30 a.m.

For the final time in the tournament, a prayer was held for the blessing of the fleet on the water Saturday.

8:21 a.m.

Here’s Friday’s roundup, including more on Claire Curry’s story on the superstitions that anglers carry around with them and use to help catch the big fish. Check out our coverage of the tournament by clicking on our Big Rock Blue Marlin page.

8:10 a.m.

Here is Saturday’s weather forecast.

734 a.m.

Friday’s update from the Big Rock website:

255 of 271 boats competed in the action-packed Day 5 of the 65th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, presented by Jarrett Bay Boatworks. The fleet racked up a total of 70 releases: 63 blue marlin, 2 unverified blues, 4 white marlin, and 1 spearfish. C-PHASE scored the Gregory Poole First Release of the day worth $5,000.

Leaderboard Shakeup! SUSHI takes the lead with a 484.5lb blue marlin! If the fish hangs on to 1st Place, it’ll be worth a whopping $2,769,438. CHASIN’ A slid into 2nd Place after Jr. Angler, Carson Moser weighed in a marlin at 479.8 pounds. DUN RITE weighed in a 425.3lb blue marlin, which didn’t make the leaderboard, but is impressive nonetheless! C-STUDENT’s 470.2lb catch moved down to 3rd Place, but is still sitting pretty with a potential payout of $247,175.

