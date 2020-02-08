Big swings in NC weather – from tornadoes to snowfall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been a busy weather week in North Carolina with warm temperatures, strong and severe storms, extreme wind and now the return of winter. Cold temperatures will return to the Tar Heel state Friday into Saturday and snow will return to the mountains.

There were three confirmed tornadoes Thursday across North Carolina and that number could go up with more National Weather Service tornado surveys expected Saturday in central North Carolina. In total, there were 17 tornadoes confirmed across the eastern United States from storms Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. This includes two EF-2s, eight EF-1s and seven EF-0s.

These storms were fueled in part by incredibly warm temperatures in North Carolina that had many in the 70s Thursday before the storms moved in. In addition to the severe weather, heavy rain totaling more than 2-3 inches across the station led to widespread flooding. This flooding will now filter down to rivers cause many across the state to crest above flood stage in the coming days.

The rain moved out Friday, but colder temperatures and wind moved in. Parts of central North Carolina saw stronger wind gusts than with Hurricane Dorian in 2019. The winds led to numerous trees down thanks in part to saturated soils. There were also several thousand without power. The highs wind gust in central North Carolina was 61 mph in Goldsboro, Wayne County.

Temperatures will continue to tumble into Saturday with morning temperatures in some spots below freezing and many not seeing highs out of the 40s.

While there is only a small chance of rain in central North Carolina Saturday night, there are good chances of snow in the NC mountains this weekend. Western parts of the state could see several inches of snow this weekend.

