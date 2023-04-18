RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill filed in the North Carolina House on Tuesday would make it illegal to perform in a drag show.

House Bill 673 defines adult entertainment as a performance featuring topless or exotic dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment to a “prurient interest regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

The bill sponsored by Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, would make it unlawful for anyone to engage in adult live entertainment on public property or where a child under 18 is present.

It is similar to bills filed in other states, including Tennessee.

Under the bill, the first offense would be a misdemeanor but subsequent violations would be felonies.

If it becomes law, it would take effect for offenses committed on or after Dec. 1.