RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are attempting again to advance a measure that would require North Carolina’s sheriffs to learn the immigration status of their jails’ inmates and assist federal agents who want to detain them.

A House judiciary committee voted Tuesday for a measure that was approved by the Senate in March 2021.

It’s only slightly different from a 2019 measure that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper successfully vetoed.

The measure is a GOP response to Democratic sheriffs in several urban counties who’ve decided not to work closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Critics say the bill takes away sheriffs’ authority and could harm immigrant communities.