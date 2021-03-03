Bill granting $1.7 billion in COVID-19 relief funding unanimously passes in NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina House of Representatives have unanimously passed a bill granting $1.7 billion in additional relief funding to communities across the state.

House Bill 196, the 2021 COVID-19 Response & Relief Act directs over $600 million statewide for testing, tracing, and prevention needs, as well as $100 million for K-12 public school needs and $290 million for higher education emergency relief.

It includes another $40 million to support summer learning programs in addition to education funds approved by the legislature last month.

The bill will now head to the Senate.

House Bill 196 also provides funds for farms, fisheries, food banks, small business grants, broadband, summer school programs, mental health and substance abuse services, and upgrades to the NC COVID Vaccine Management System, among other allocations.

Senior House Appropriations Chairs Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), and Dean Arp (R-Union) released a joint statement:

“The General Assembly is committed to delivering additional funding relief and regulatory flexibility to help North Carolinians still suffering in this crisis as soon as possible,” the members said in a joint statement. “This relief measure builds on our successful approach to addressing the top priorities of North Carolinians early in this legislative session.