Bill heading through NC Senate would require sheriffs to cooperate with ICE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill is moving through the North Carolina Senate that would make sheriffs in our state comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests.

Several sheriffs across the state are now coming out against the bill that the senate committee will review today.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has said he won’t work with ICE and Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead has said the same. Both ran for sheriff on a platform that included not cooperating with ICE.

In a statement, Birkhead wrote, in part:



During my first week as your sheriff, I kept my promise by issuing an executive order ending cooperation with ICE…I have not changed my position and emphatically reject this bill…and I do not and will not endorse this bill in any form.” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead

Baker’s chief legal advisor Rick Brown called the bill an overreach by the state legislature to nullify the voters in Wake County.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association said it supports the current version of the bill after taking no position on a previous version in April.

Critics say the bill could scare immigrants living in the state illegally into not reporting crimes.

Baker said he will sit back and watch the move through the process, and in the meantime, will continue to not participate in cooperating with ICE.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now