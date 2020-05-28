Bill just passed in NC House could make voting by mail easier this November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It could be easier to vote by mail in North Carolina for the November election.

A bill the House passed Thursday lets people request absentee ballots in person, by mail, email, or fax.

It also reduces the number of people who have to serve as a witness on an absentee ballot from two to one.

At the same time, it bars the North Carolina Board of Elections from going to an all vote-by-mail system. It also makes it a felony to send out an absentee ballot to someone who did not request one.

A lawsuit was just filed last Friday saying that the state has not done enough to prepare for the impacts of COVID-19 on the election. The board of elections is expecting a major increase in the number of people who will want to vote absentee this year.

The bill passed by a 116-3 vote and now heads to the Senate.

