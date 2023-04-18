RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bill went before an N.C. Senate committee Tuesday that would expand protections for the state’s human trafficking victims.

The bill’s sponsors held a briefing Tuesday morning where they were joined by members of the Human Trafficking Commission and other supporters of the bill.

This proposal would give victims a statutory right to seek permanent no-contact orders against their trafficker. It would also keep victims from being denied money from the Crime Victims Compensation Fund based solely on their conduct while they were being trafficked.

“Our current laws involving human trafficking have some gaps and they leave victims without proper protections,” Sen. Ted Alexander (R-44), the bill’s co-sponsor.

Anna Ptak is a human trafficking survivor and tells CBS 17 this legislation would give survivors the support they need to move forward.

“I’ve been speaking for over 10 years and I’ve seen the obstacles to get changes made and I’m so excited that we don’t have to say this little piece is an obstacle anymore,” Ptak said.

The bill would also expand the definition of what’s considered human trafficking and sexual servitude to include patronizing or soliciting someone, which mirrors the federal law.