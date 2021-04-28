Bill passed in NC House would allow most college stadiums to have full capacity

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the James Madison Dukes at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday afternoon that would allow UNC System schools and private colleges to allow 100-percent capacity at stadiums.

The bill, passed by a 77-42 vote, would apply in the following counties: Wake, Durham, Orange, Cumberland, Mecklenburg, Forsyth, Guilford, Harnett, Jackson, Pasquotank, Pitt, Robeson, and Watauga.

A local bill only applies to the listed counties, which cover many of North Carolina’s major universities. Such bills are not subject to a veto.

The bill will head to the Senate.