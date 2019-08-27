Bill providing pay raises for law enforcement, other state employees passes in NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed bills that will give pay increases to law enforcement officers and state agency employees.

Highway Patrol troopers, State Bureau of Investigation and Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) officers are expected to benefit from the bill.

The current state budget proposal does not include pay increases for any state employees.

House Bill 126 appropriates more than $10.5 million to increase pay for State Highway Patrol Officers by 5 percent over the next two years and also funds the annual year-over-year step increases for officers.

House Bill 777 appropriates more than $5 million to provide SBI and ALE officers at least a 5-percent raise over two years. The bill also ties SBI and ALE officer pay to the same salary schedule as State Highway Patrol Officers which was increased by the General Assembly in last year’s budget. This will raise their starting pay to a minimum of $45,000 and accelerates the timeframe for officers to get to top pay to six years. For officers who will be tied to this new salary schedule, the average pay increase is 14 percent.

“Providing pay increases to hardworking state employees and law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every time they go to work is something that Republicans and Democrats can both agree on as can be seen by the unanimous support these bills received,” said Sen. Kathy Harrington.

House Bill 226 appropriates more than $800 million to provide a 5-percent raise across the board to state agency employees over the next two years, which is the largest increase in more than a decade. The bill also funds the retirement system and the state health plan.

In addition to the pay raises provided in each bill, they also all include a one-time supplement of five annual leave days for these employees, according to a news release.

