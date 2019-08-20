Bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE detainers passes in NC House, heads to Cooper’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State representatives Tuesday voted 62-53 in favor of House Bill 370, requiring local sheriffs to cooperate with ICE detainers.

The bill will now head to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk, which he’s recently expressed concerns about.

The bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE just passed 62-53 and will head to @NC_Governor who has expressed concerns about it @WNCN #ncpol #ncga — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) August 20, 2019

When asked, Cooper urged sheriffs to make a decision and figure out how resources will be deployed.

Back in June, Cooper called the bill unconstitutional and said it was “using fear to divide us.”

When I asked @NC_Governor about this bill he said he has concerns about it and sheriffs need to make decisions about how to deploy resources. He didn't explicitly say he'd veto it, saying he still wants to review it @WNCN — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) August 20, 2019

House Bill 370 requires that law enforcement check everyone they arrest in the federal immigration database and if flagged, hold them on a detainer for up to 48 hours.

The bill is a response to newly elected sheriffs, including in Wake and Durham counties who vowed not to cooperate with ICE.

More headlines from CBS17.com: