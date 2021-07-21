Bill says NC youth would need parent OK for COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill in North Carolina would require children to get parental permission before they could receive COVID-19 vaccines approved by federal regulators for emergency use.

The parent or guardian requirement is contained in a bill approved by a Senate committee on Wednesday that also would expand the types of medications that immunizing pharmacists can administer.

Currently only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to children from 12 to 17. North Carolina law currently allows these children to make this vaccination decision.

The bill also directs the state health director to issue standing orders for pharmacists to administer several additional medications.