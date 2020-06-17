Bill that would give NC teachers, support staff a bonus heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill that would provide a one-time bonus to teachers and instructional support staff in North Carolina has passed in the General Assembly.

The bill now awaits Governor Roy Cooper’s approval.

Senate Bill 818 includes a one-time $350 bonus for teachers and instructional support staff. It also includes the annual step increases.

The bill encourages the governor to give an additional $600 bonus using money from the CARES Act, but the governor’s office says that’s not allowed.

If all the votes stay the same, this bill passed by veto-proof margins in both the House and Senate.

This bill does not include raises that were on the table in the fall, which Cooper vetoed.

Legislative leaders say the financial impacts of COVID-19 don’t allow for that to happen anymore.

The state is facing a shortfall of as much as $5 billion in the current biennium (fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021).