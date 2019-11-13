Bill to protect kids from abuse passes in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bill to help keep children safe has passed in North Carolina.

The Safe Child Act has broad bi-partisan support.

The law is designed to prosecute child abusers and help victims of physical or sexual abuse obtain justice through the courts.

It requires people to report knowledge of a juvenile who is the victim of violence and sexual abuse if they see it and extends the statute of limitations in child abuse cases.

It also makes it illegal for a high-risk sex offender to communicate with someone online who they believe is under 16 years old.

Currently, a victim of child sexual abuse can only go after their predator in civil court until the victim reaches the age of 21 years old. This new law extends that statute of limitation to age 38.

“From 12 to 16 to be in an emotional place where they can bring a civil action for all the damage they suffered by the age of 21 it’s unrealistic in fact science tells us its unrealistic. The trauma takes too long for the brain to process” said North Carolina Attorney General Stein.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now