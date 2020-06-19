Bill to reopen NC bowling alleys, rinks heads to governor’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have sent another bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper designed to overturn parts of his executive order for COVID-19 that’s kept several types of retail businesses shuttered for months.
The General Assembly finalized a measure to let bowling alleys and ice and roller rinks to reopen at a reduced capacity.
Cooper has already vetoed one measure that sought to reopen bars by letting them serve patrons outdoors.
Another bill already on his desk would benefit gyms in addition to bars.
Cooper has said he’ll announce next week whether he’ll ease further commerce limits when his current order expires June 26.
