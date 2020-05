CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) – An unusual home for a bird and her eggs was found at the Moores Creek National Battlefield over the weekend.

According to a post on Facebook, the bird made a nest out of a face mask inside one of the park’s golf carts.

“This mask, designed to keep us safe, was used by this mother for a similar purpose, to make sure that all of her young are protected as well,” said the post.

