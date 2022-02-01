Birth control now available in NC without a prescription

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millions of North Carolinian women will now be able to get birth control without having to go to their doctor.

A bill passed in August took effect on Tuesday and changes the way women get contraceptives in the state.

Birth control can now be purchased over the counter at a pharmacy.

It’s getting mixed reactions from women in the Triangle.

“You’ll have 13-, 14-, 15-, and 16-year-olds going to the pharmacy, just buying birth control so they can go out and have fun and not get pregnant,” Elizabeth Richardson told CBS 17.

She said she’s old-fashioned and doesn’t like the fact that doctors now don’t have to be involved in such a big health decision.

“They should go to make sure they’re healthy enough to take it because you can have side effects on these birth controls,” said Richardson.

Another woman CBS 17 spoke to didn’t want to share her name but wanted to voice her support for this new law.

“It’s their choice [to get on birth control],” she said. “I’m just looking at choices.”

However, the woman was concerned with the fact that parents do not have to be there if their child wants to get a hormonal contraceptive.

In North Carolina, minors can get contraceptives, and even get treatment for STDs, without parental permission.

She hopes the benefits of the law will outweigh any problems.

“I think it would help prevent so many pregnancies right now,” she said.

That’s the goal.

House Bill 96 was created in hopes of decreasing the rate of unplanned pregnancies in North Carolina.

The latest data is from 2011 and shows it’s at 45 percent.

North Carolina lawmakers wrote in the bill they hope the new rules will help the state’s public health ranking.

Right now, the state is ranked No. 34 in the nation.

One of the biggest problems state lawmakers face is the rate of unplanned pregnancies.

Chet Kanjia is a pharmacist at Garner Family pharmacy.

He thinks this change is needed.

“People don’t have insurance and they can’t afford to go to the doctors [to get] the birth control,” said Kanjia. “It’s cheaper for them to come to the pharmacy and just buy it outright.”

He believes making birth control cheaper and more convenient to get will make a difference.

Kanjia told CBS 17 some generic brands of birth control don’t even break the bank.

“You can eliminate the cost of the doctor and come straight here and leave with under $20 worth of [medication you] can get,” he said.

Kanjia is excited to see his customers take advantage of the new law, but he’s concerned.

He said he has not received any information from state health leaders.

“The directions we do not have yet, I don’t know what the rules and regulations are,” said Kanjia. “Hopefully, I’ll get some kind answers and directions what to do and how to dispense.”

The law applies to both pills and patches.

Anyone can get them if they’re able to complete a CDC-certified assessment to prove someone is eligible for birth control.

Under the bill, pharmacists can also give out prenatal vitamins, nicotine replacement therapy, HIV prevention medicine and more.

CBS 17 reached out to NCDHHS leaders to ask for more information about the new law and how it would work, but as of airtime, did not hear back from officials.