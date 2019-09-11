Bishop wins 9th Congressional District special election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican who aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump has won a do-over North Carolina congressional election forced after findings of ballot fraud last year.

Dan Bishop beat Democrat Dan McCready and two other candidates Tuesday in the 9th Congressional District, which has been held by Republicans since 1963.

The race was seen as a measure of popularity for Trump, who campaigned for Bishop on Monday in Fayetteville.

The 55-year-old Bishop is a state senator best known for sponsoring a 2016 state law that blocked local anti-discrimination rules protecting LGBT residents.

The law was repealed after it prompted a national outcry and boycotts that The Associated Press estimated cost North Carolina $3.7 billion.

Bishop didn’t run in last year’s election, which was scrapped after allegations of ballot tampering by a Republican political consultant.

Candidates in the 9th Congressional District had to overcome Hurricane Dorian in the final days of the campaign.

