One of the Rodanthe homes that collapsed on May 10, 2022 (National Park Service photo)

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A cold front that will plunge North Carolina into arctic-like wind chill temperatures will also cause flooding at the coast, officials said Thursday.

A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. Friday until Saturday morning in areas of the Outer Banks, according to the National Weather Service.

Dare County issued a special warning ahead of the storm, too.

“Ocean overwash should be expected at vulnerable beachfront properties and roadways around the time of high tide beginning Friday,” the news release from Dare County officials said.

County authorities warned about N.C. 12 possibly flooding. The road is the key highway through the Outer Banks.

Dare County officials said oceanfront homes on the north end of Rodanthe that have experienced overwash are “particularly vulnerable” as the storm hits.

N.C. 12 flooded in May 2022. Photo by N.C. Department of Transportation.

“Residents and visitors in this area should be prepared for flooding,” the news release said.

Along with the expected flooding, high winds are likely with gusts over 50 mph at the Outer Banks.

West winds at 25 to 35 mph are expected Thursday morning and throughout the day.

Along with winds and flooding, the Outer Banks will see wind-chill temperatures in the single digits Friday night. The warmest area is expected to be Frisco at 9 degrees wind-chill overnight.

The National Weather Service also issued a High Wind Advisory, a High Surf Advisory and a Wind Chill Advisory for portions of the Outer Banks. Gale Warnings are also in place for Dare County coastal waters.