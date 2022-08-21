FRANKLIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Rescue crews in the North Carolina mountains said a fiery crash was a “1-in-a-million” incident — in which a car crashed off an overpass and landed on another traveling another below.

The wreck was reported just after 11:30 a.m. Friday along U.S. 64/Highlands Road under the U.S. 23 overpass, just east of Franklin.

A BMW traveling along U.S. 23 crashed off the overpass and landed on a Corvette being driven on U.S. 64 below, according to Franklin Fire and Rescue.

The BMW then caught on fire.

Photo by Franklin Fire and Rescue

Photo by Franklin Fire and Rescue

Photo by Franklin Fire and Rescue

Photo from Franklin police

After fire crews extinguished the flames, they determined how the wreck happened.

“Yesterday we responded to one of those 1 in a million type of calls,” Franklin fire officials later said on Facebook.

The driver of the Corvette was able to get out of the car — pulled out by two bystanders, who Franklin police called “heroes.”

The Corvette driver was not injured, as photos showed the BMW landed in the passenger seat.

Franklin police said the wreck was “bizarre, but miraculous.”

The driver of the BMW was flown to Mission Hospital and is in stable condition, Franklin police said.

Macon County EMS and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the crash.