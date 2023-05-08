BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Animal Park at the Conservators Center in Burlington is revealing its newest resident.

Violet, an 11-year-old black leopard arrived at the park in early April after retiring from a different facility.

Violet represents a threatened species that has adapted a number of unique characteristics, including a striking black coat. Black leopards are melanistic, meaning they have both a black undercoat and a unique black spot pattern, which gleams when struck by sunlight.

“Leopards are a critically important large cat species,” said Animal Park Founder and Director Mindy Stinner. “They are solitary animals who coexist in the same space as lions and hyenas in the wild and have adapted their behaviors to avoid clashing with these group predators.”

