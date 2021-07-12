Black Lives Matter mural defaced in NC town

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A Black Lives Matter mural drawn in honor of a North Carolina man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies was damaged one day after it was unveiled.

News outlets report a Facebook video posted Sunday showed that skid marks were left on the mural in Elizabeth City. The mural was unveiled earlier in the day Saturday.

Artist Michael Little painted the mural in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputy on April 21.

Elizabeth City police say they are investigating the damage to the mural and have reviewed surveillance video.

The Daily Advance newspaper reported a vehicle of interest is an all-black Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck with the word Ram in red.