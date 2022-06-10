TARHEEL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 63-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said Bladen County 911 received a call asking it to perform a welfare check on Donald Jackson, 63, just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When deputies arrived in the 2000 block of Purdie Church Road in Tarheel, they found Jackson dead.

The sheriff’s office said they are currently looking for David Earl Wilkins in relation to Jackson’s death. However, deputies did not say how Wilkins is connected and wanted for first-degree murder at this time.

Anyone with information on the location of Wilkins is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.