Bladen man charged after driving 100 mph, leading chase that ended with police blowing out tires on his BMW

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bladen County man faces charges after police said he drove faster than 100 miles per hour before leading them on a chase that ended with authorities puncturing the tires of his silver BMW before it crashed into a tree.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Dylan Blake Burnett of Elizabethtown faces charges, including a felony count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and careless and reckless driving following the Wednesday night chase.

This handout photo from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Department shows a silver BMW they say belongs to Dylan Blake Burnett. They say Burnett led them on a chase that ended when they punctured his tires and he crashed into a tree. (Source: Bladen County Sheriff’s Department.)

Deputies said Bladenboro police called them for help after Burnett fled in his BMW sedan, and one deputy said he clocked it traveling faster than 100 mph.

They said they lost sight of him in downtown Bladenboro before spotting him again at state Route 410 and state Route 242, and he quickly fled south on Route 410.

Deputies said they deployed a tire-deflation device on Route 410, and the car slowed down before hitting a tree. He fled police on foot before deputies caught him.

Burnett received a $7,500 secured bond.