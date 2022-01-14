Blue Cross Blue Shield NC allowing early prescription refills during State of Emergency over winter weather

DETROIT – MAY 25: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in Detroit, Michigan on May 25, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is taking an additional step, alongside North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, in protecting the state’s residents, officials said Friday.

Friday afternoon, the insurance agency said in response to the winter storm set to impact the entire state of North Carolina, it is allowing early prescription refills to ensure customers have access to any prescription drugs residents may need.

“In response to the winter storm affecting North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is allowing early prescription refills to ensure that customers have access to the prescription drugs they need,” Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina said in a news release. “This action is in effect for the entire state of North Carolina following Gov. Roy Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency, effective Jan. 13. The state of emergency is in effect until rescinded by the governor.”

Additionally, the insurance company said this motion also applies to other states if they come under states of emergency, this weekend, or other times, due to company policy.

Furthermore, the company said questions about this service and individual coverage plans can be directed to the customer service department. That number is located on the back of each member’s coverage card.