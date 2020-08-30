‘Blue Lives Matter’ gathering held at Lowe’s after NC worker told to remove mask with slogan

MARION, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WLOS) — A large group gathered outside a Lowe’s home improvement store in North Carolina this week to show solidarity with police officers.

The event was a “Blue Lives Matter” gathering on Thursday in Marion with people dressed in black and blue.

The group chose the location because they say a couple weeks ago, a Lowe’s employee wore a “Blue Lives Matter” mask to work, but was asked to remove it because it violated store policy.

An organizer says the employee’s father was a police officer who died on duty in 2014.

“Come out peacefully, assemble, get together, show solidarity not only for Garret and his family and what he has gone through with this incident, but to also show our support as a community for law enforcement,” said Chris March, who was at the event.

Since the incident, Lowe’s says it respects the desire to share personal views and honor loved ones.. But asks all associates working to follow long-standing policy, which only allows visible logos related to Lowe’s business.

