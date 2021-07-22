Bodies of Virginia brothers recovered after helicopter crashes in Albemarle Sound

(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images/FILE)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – The bodies of two brothers from Virginia have been recovered after a helicopter crashed in the Albemarle Sound earlier this week, the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bodies of John Arant, 35, and Alan Arant, 36, were located and recovered Thursday from the Albemarle Sound, the sheriff’s office said.

CBS affiliate WDBJ reports the brothers were from Glade Hill, which sits between Rocky Mount, Virginia and Smith Mountain Lake.

Alan Arant was the pilot of the Robinson R44 helicopter when it went down on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The recovery of the bodies comes just a day after the Coast Guard suspended its search for the brothers.

Over 38 hours, the Coast Guard said it, and assisting agencies, searched 3,303 miles for the Arant brothers.

The two left Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport near South Hill Virginia on Monday with plans to land at Dare County Regional Airport.

Image courtesy U.S. Coast Guard District 5

A friend contacted the Coast Guard at 6:40 p.m. Monday to say they lost communication with the two.

The Coast Guard immediately launched an air and surface search for the aircraft.

Tuesday morning, a backpack containing personal belongings was found about 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River.

Soon after that discovery, helicopter debris was found in the water approximately 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Coast Guard-led search included the following assets and agencies: