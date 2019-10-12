Body found behind NC Piggly Wiggly, homicide unit investigates

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after a dead body was found in a wooded area of St. Pauls.

Major Damien Mclean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office tells WBTW the body was discovered behind a Piggly Wiggly on South Fifth Street.

The body was found just before 12:15 p.m. Saturday behind a shopping center known as Cedar Plaza, deputies said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division will be investigating the death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

More information is expected to be released soon.