RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A body was dug up on Monday in a Robeson County backyard as part of a months-long, ongoing investigation. The identity of the person found is not yet known.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the recovery of the body comes after months of interviews and follow-ups. Monday afternoon, at about 12:30 p.m. homicide investigators, crime scene investigators and cold case investigators located the body in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road.

Photo courtesy of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement has not disclosed if they have a lead on the identity of the deceased individual.

Instead, the remains are being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for the purposes of identification and determining the cause of death.

In a photo shared by the sheriff’s office, a handful of investigators are seen utilizing shovels and operating a small excavator with the words “BODY FOUND” printed across it.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the grid search by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and Robeson County Public Works.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office was also notified of the findings.

The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.